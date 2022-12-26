Madhya Pradesh Police demolished a man’s home in Rewa district on Sunday after a video allegedly showed him assaulting his girlfriend, reported PTI

The 24-year-old accused, identified as Pankaj Tripathi, works as a driver and was arrested from Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday night, said Superintendent of Police Navneet Bhasin, reported The Indian Express.

The purported video showed the man assaulting a 19-year-old girl after she asked him to marry her, reported PTI. Following the attack the girl reached the police station, however, she refused to lodge a complaint, Sub-divisional Officer Naveen Dubey told the news agency.

However, she lodged a complaint against the man who shot and circulated the video and a case has been registered under Information Technology (IT) Act against him, Dubey said.

The police has also booked Tripathi under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 366 (abduction) of the Indian Penal Code.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday shared the video of Tripathi’s house being razed in Dhera village in Mauganj area of the district. “Anyone who commits atrocities on women in Madhya Pradesh will not be spared,” Chouhan had tweeted.

He added that the government has also cancelled Tripathi’s driver’s licence.