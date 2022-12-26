The Congress has alleged that the Intelligence Bureau personnel have been interrogating those who have interacted with Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“The spooks have been asking all sorts of questions and also wanting copies of memoranda submitted to him [Gandhi],” Party’s General Secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted on Sunday. “There’s nothing secretive about the Yatra but clearly G2 [Narendra Modi and Amit Shah] are rattled.”

The mass movement, which the Congress claims is aimed at countering the Bharatiya Janata Party’s politics of hatred, had entered the National Capital on December 24.

Congress communications secretary, Vaibhav Walia, on Sunday had alleged that he filed a complaint at Sohna City police station on behalf of some of those participating in the march after “unauthorised people” entered one of the containers on December 23. “Informally I gather they were state intelligence people,” Walia tweeted.

On the morning of Dec 23, some unauthorised people entered one of our containers and were caught coming out of it. I on behalf of the Bharat Yatris filed a complaint at the Sohna City PS. Copy is enclosed.

Congress’ latest allegations come days after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, on December 20, wrote a letter to the party, asking it to stop the march if Covid-19 protocols cannot be followed. The Bharatiya Janata Party leader had issued the letter amid a sharp spurt of Covid- cases19 in neighbouring China.

Gandhi had said that the Centre is making excuses to stop the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“They wrote a letter to me saying Covid-19 is coming, so stop the yatra,” Gandhi said. “They [Bharatiya Janata Party] are scared of the strength and the truth of this country. This yatra will travel till Kashmir.”