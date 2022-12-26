The Telangana High Court on Monday transferred a case pertaining to alleged attempts to poach four Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLAs to the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Hindustan Times reported.

The court also dissolved the state government-appointed Special Investigation Team, which was probing the case.

On October 27, the police had filed a first information report under the Prevention of Corruption Act against a Hindu seer named D Simhayaji, his disciple Ramachandra Bharati alias Satiesh Sharma and businessman Nandakumar, accusing them of trying to lure the four Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLAs to join the Bharatiya Janata Party by offering them large amounts of money.

The four MLAs – P Rohit Reddy, Bheeram Harshavardhan Reddy, P Rega Kantha Rao, Guvvala Balaraju – were seen at a farmhouse in the Aziz Nagar area of Cyberabad on October 26.

On November 3, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao released videos to back the claims made by his outfit. He alleged that the attempt to poach the MLAs was an organised crime that had the support of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda as well as the party’s General Secretary In-Charge of Organisation BL Santosh

The BJP, however, has denied the allegations of poaching, claiming that they were a part of “TRS drama”. Union minister G Kishan Reddy had demanded that the Central Bureau of Investigation or a sitting Supreme Court judge look into the case.

On Monday, Telangana BJP leader Ram Chander Rao welcomed the decision by the High Court.

“Our argument was that the SIT [Special Investigation Team] cannot carry out an impartial inquiry,” Rao said, according to NDTV. “This is a very important order of the High Court. We welcome it.”

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team looking into the case said that it will challenge the order of the High Court.