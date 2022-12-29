Data of three crore users of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, or IRCTC, was allegedly breached, reported ANI on Wednesday.

“Suspected data breach is not from the IRCTC servers,” an unidentified official from the Ministry of Railways told ANI.

According to the ministry, the railway board had flagged a data breach alert pertaining to passengers’ information from Indian Computer Emergency Response Team to IRCTC, reported ANI.

The data includes names, emails, phone numbers, genders, cities, states, language preferences and other personal information of the passengers, reported CNBC TV 18.

“All IRCTC business partners have been asked to immediately examine whether there is any data leakage from their end and apprise the results along with corrective measures taken to IRCTC,” the Indian Railways official told ANI.

A similar data breach was reported last month from the servers of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi. On November 23, several patient care services at the institute had been disrupted following a cyber attack.

The National Informatics Centre had said that the incident was a ransomware attack, in which hackers demand money to restore access to online services.