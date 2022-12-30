Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Hiraba Modi died at the age of 99 on Friday in Ahmedabad.

She was admitted to UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre on Wednesday after her health had deteriorated, reported The Indian Express. Narendra Modi had also visited his mother at the hospital on Wednesday.

Hiraba Modi lived at Raysan village near Gandhinagar city with Narendra Modi’s younger brother Pankaj Modi.

“When I met her at on her 100th birthday, she had told me one thing: work with intelligence and live with purity,” the Bharatiya Janata Party leader tweeted on Friday.

Narendra Modi will be visiting Ahmedabad on Friday to conduct the last rites of his mother, reported India Today.