A total of 46,593 persons were killed last year in road accidents because of not wearing helmets, of which 32,877 were drivers and 13,716 were passengers, said a report by Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The report also found that 16,397 persons died during road accidents in 2021 due to not wearing seat belts, out of which 8,438 were drivers and remaining 7,959 were passengers.

A total of 4,12,432 road accidents were reported in 2021, out of which 1,28,825 were on National Highways. In these mishaps, 56,007 persons were killed and 1,17,765 were injured, the report said.

Road accidents in 2021 increased on an average by 12.6% as compared to 2020, while the number of persons killed rose by 16.9% and those injured jumped by 10.4%.

Uttar Pradesh was ranked at the top position in road accident fatalities, accounting for 15.2% of the total casualties followed by Tamil Nadu at 9.4%, Maharashtra at 7.3% and Rajasthan at 6.8%.

“The worst affected age group in road accidents is 18-45 years, which accounts for about 67% of total accidental deaths,” said the report.

The accident severity has been on the rise since 2000, which underscores the need for improved trauma care and traffic calming measures that are aimed at reducing crash impact parameters, noted the report.

Following the death of former Tata Sons chairperson Cyrus Mistry and his co-passenger Jehangir Pandole in an accident in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, the Centre had said that wearing seat belts will be compulsory for all car passengers.

Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari had said that fines will be levied for not wearing seat belts in the back of a car. People not wearing a seat belt in the rear seats can be fined Rs 1,000 under Rule 138 (3) of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, reported PTI.