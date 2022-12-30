Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that he was keen on ramping up military cooperation between the two countries, reported AFP.

“We aim to strengthen cooperation between the armed forces of Russia and China,” Putin told Xi in a video conference, hailing the efforts of Moscow and Beijing in countering “unprecedented Western pressure and provocations”.

“In the context of growing geopolitical tensions, the importance is growing of the Russian-Chinese strategic partnership as a stabilising factor,” Putin said.

The Russian president added that two countries shared the same views on matters concerning the transformation of the global geopolitical landscape.

The statement came amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that has prompted Western countries to impose sanctions on the country.

Meanwhile, Putin invited the Chinese president to visit Moscow early next year, in what could be a public show of solidarity from Beijing towards Russia, according to Reuters.

“We are expecting you, dear Mr Chairman, dear friend, we are expecting you next spring on a state visit to Moscow,” he told Xi. “This will demonstrate to the whole world the strength of Russian-Chinese ties on key issues.”

Xi, however, did not make any mention of a visit to Moscow in his address.