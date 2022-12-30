A look at the top stories of the day:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother dies at 99: She was admitted to UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre on Wednesday after her health had deteriorated. Saket Gokhale arrested by Gujarat Police for third time in a month: The Ahmedabad Crime Branch held the Trinamool Congress spokesperson for allegedly misusing money collected through crowdfunding. Adani Group acquires 27.26% stakes in NDTV from founders, completes majority acquisition: The ports-to-energy conglomerate now holds a 56.45% stake in the news channel. Manufacturing activities stopped at Noida firm linked to 18 Uzbek child deaths, says health minister: Marion Biotech’s Dok-1 Max cough syrup contained ethylene glycol, a toxic substance, the Uzbekistan’s health ministry said on Tuesday. Brazilian football legend Pele dies aged 82: Named athlete of the century by the International Olympic Committee in 1999, Pele is the only footballer in history to win three World Cups – 1958, 1962, 1970. Indian rupee is Asia’s worst-performing currency as 2022 draws to a close: The domestic currency declined by 11.3% from last year – its worst annual performance since 2013. NIA files chargesheet against 11 accused of organising terror camps for Popular Front of India: They radicalised young Muslims and recruited persons for the Muslim organisation, the National Investigation Agency alleged. Social media influencer Andrew Tate detained in Romania for human trafficking investigation: The development comes a day after he was embroiled in a heated Twitter exchange with Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. Delhi bans non-essential construction as air quality falls to ‘severe’ category: The 24-hour air quality index at 6 pm stood at 400, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. Karni Sena demands demolition of Bhima Koregaon memorial, ban on annual celebration: The battle of Bhima Koregaon in 1818 pertains to victory of Dalit Mahars over Brahmin Peshwa-ruled Maratha empire who were known for caste segregation.