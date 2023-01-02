The big news: Supreme Court upholds legality of demonetisation, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The AAP alleged that one of the accused in Delhi hit-and-run case is a BJP leader, and IMF head said third of world to face recession this year
A look at the top stories of the day:
- Supreme Court upholds demonetisation by 4:1 majority: Meanwhile, the Congress said the dissenting verdict is a ‘welcome slap’ on Centre’s wrist.
- BJP leader among those accused of causing woman’s death in Delhi road accident, alleges AAP: The ruling party in Delhi alleged that the police were covering up the case due to the involvement of BJP member Manoj Mittal.
- Recession will hit one-third of world economy in 2023, says IMF chief: The US, the European Union and China are all slowing simultaneously, International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said.
- Four dead, six injured in gun attack in by suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri: In another explosion in the same village on Monday morning, a child died and five others were injured.
- Unemployment rate rises to 16-month high of 8.3% in December, says think tank: The joblessness rate was the highest in Haryana at 37.4% and lowest in Odisha at 0.9%, according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy.
- Mob vandalises church, attacks police in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district: Superintendent of Police Sadanand Kumar suffered a head injury in the violence.
- Bombay HC rejects Army officer Prasad Purohit’s discharge plea in Malegaon blast case: A two-judge bench rejected the petition as they noted ‘causing bomb blast is not an official duty’.
- Karnataka businessman shoots himself dead, blames BJP MLA in note: The police have filed a case of abetment to suicide against the MLA, Aravind Limbavali, and five others.
- Lula da Silva sworn in as Brazil president: The 77-year-old had won the polls in October against his predecessor Jair Bolsonaro, who refused to concede defeat.
- Three dead in stampede at another Chandrababu Naidu public meeting in Andhra Pradesh: On December 28, eight persons had died in a stampede at an event addressed by the Telugu Desam Party leader in Nellore district.