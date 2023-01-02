A look at the top stories of the day:

Supreme Court upholds demonetisation by 4:1 majority: Meanwhile, the Congress said the dissenting verdict is a ‘welcome slap’ on Centre’s wrist. BJP leader among those accused of causing woman’s death in Delhi road accident, alleges AAP: The ruling party in Delhi alleged that the police were covering up the case due to the involvement of BJP member Manoj Mittal.

Recession will hit one-third of world economy in 2023, says IMF chief: The US, the European Union and China are all slowing simultaneously, International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said.

Four dead, six injured in gun attack in by suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri: In another explosion in the same village on Monday morning, a child died and five others were injured. Unemployment rate rises to 16-month high of 8.3% in December, says think tank: The joblessness rate was the highest in Haryana at 37.4% and lowest in Odisha at 0.9%, according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy. Mob vandalises church, attacks police in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district: Superintendent of Police Sadanand Kumar suffered a head injury in the violence.

Bombay HC rejects Army officer Prasad Purohit’s discharge plea in Malegaon blast case: A two-judge bench rejected the petition as they noted ‘causing bomb blast is not an official duty’. Karnataka businessman shoots himself dead, blames BJP MLA in note: The police have filed a case of abetment to suicide against the MLA, Aravind Limbavali, and five others. Lula da Silva sworn in as Brazil president: The 77-year-old had won the polls in October against his predecessor Jair Bolsonaro, who refused to concede defeat. Three dead in stampede at another Chandrababu Naidu public meeting in Andhra Pradesh: On December 28, eight persons had died in a stampede at an event addressed by the Telugu Desam Party leader in Nellore district.



