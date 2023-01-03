The Union home ministry on Monday sought a detailed inquiry report from the Delhi Police on the gruesome death of 20-year-old Anjali Singh in the national capital’s Kanjhawala area on January 1, reported The Indian Express.

In the early hours of Sunday, Singh met with an accident as her scooter was hit by a car. Her body was then dragged along by the car after she got entangled in its wheels. Anjali Singh’s naked body was later found in Kanjhawala’s Jonti village and sent for post mortem examination.

Singh’s family has alleged that she had been sexually assaulted, but the police have denied the claims.

On Sunday, the police arrested five persons, who were inside the car, and booked them on charges of death due to negligence. On Monday, the home ministry directed Special Commissioner of Delhi Police Shalini Singh to conduct a detailed inquiry into the case and submit a report immediately.

#JUSTIN: HM Amit Shah has directed the Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora to submit fact finding enquiry in connection with the death of 20-year-old Anjali Singh in Kanjhwala. Special CP Shalini Singh has been asked to conduct enquiry after forming a team.@IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/Pp45Fhtaj3 — Mahender Singh Manral (@mahendermanral) January 2, 2023

FIR details

The first information report in the case notes that the car dragged Singh’s body was dragged for 12 kilometers by the car from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala, reported PTI. The 20-year-old woman was returning from work at 2 am when the accident took place.

Two of the accused persons, Deepak and Amit Khanna, had borrowed the car from their friend, Ashutosh, who in turn had borrowed it from his brother-in-law Lokesh.

Ashutosh told the police that his friends Deepak and Amit took the car on December 31 around 7 pm and left the vehicle at his home around 5 am on January 1 after the accident, the FIR stated.

Besides Deepak and Amit, Manoj Mittal, a local Bharatiya Janata Party leader who owns a ration shop, Krishan, who works at the Spanish Cultural Centre in Delhi’s Connaught Place, and Mithun, who works as a hair dresser were also present in the car at the time of the accident.

“In Krishan Vihar, they met with an accident with a scooter on which a woman was sitting,” the FIR read. “The woman fell off the scooter. They [accused] got scared and fled towards Kanjhawala.”

When they stopped the car near Jonti village on Kanjhawala Road, they found the woman’s body stuck under the car.

The five men then abandoned the body and fled.