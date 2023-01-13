The Delhi Police on Friday suspended its 11 personnel who were on duty at the route where a 20-year-old woman was dragged by a vehicle and killed on January 1, PTI reported.

The development came a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs had directed the Delhi Police to take action against the officials following a report submitted by an inquiry committee about the accident. The committee is headed by Special Commissioner Shalini Singh.

“As approved by the competent authority, a total of 11 policemen of Rohini district deployed on the route at PCRs [Police Control Room] and pickets have been suspended in view of the Sultanpuri incident,” an unidentified police officer told PTI.

In the early hours of New Year’s Day, the woman, identified later as Anjali Singh, had died after her scooter was hit by a car in Delhi’s Kanjhawala area.

Her body got entangled in the wheels of the car and was dragged along for nearly 12 kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala, the first information report said.

Six accused – Manoj Mittal, Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mithun, Ashutosh and Ankush – were sent to judicial custody for 14 days on Monday. Ankush was granted bail on January 7.

Two of the accused persons, Deepak Khanna and Amit Khanna, had borrowed the car from Ashutosh, who in turn took it from his brother-in-law Lokesh, according to the police.

Ashutosh had told the police that Deepak Khanna and Amit Khanna took the car on December 31 around 7 pm and left the vehicle at his home around 5 am on January 1 after the accident, according to the FIR. The three other arrested men were also present in the car at the time of the accident.

A postmortem report had shown that Singh sustained injuries to her head, spine and lower limbs. It also showed that she had not suffered any injuries suggestive of sexual assault.