The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday said that dense to very dense fog conditions are likely to prevail for the next four to five days in parts of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Due to light winds and high moisture near surface over the Indo-Gangetic plains the dense fog conditions will continue to prevail, the weather department said in a bulletin.

The foggy condition has also resulted in reduced visibility, disrupting the movement of vehicles.

On Tuesday, at least 21 trains to Delhi were delayed by one-and-a-half to five hours due to poor visibility, a Railways spokesperson told PTI. Five flights which were supposed to land in Delhi had to be diverted to Jaipur on Monday night due to bad weather in the national capital, an unidentified airport official told the news agency.

The weather conditions are likely to cause road traffic collisions and difficulty in driving, the Meteorological Department warned. Air and rail travel will also be affected for the next few days, it added.

The weather department has also predicted ground frost conditions in parts of Rajasthan for the next two days. Severe cold wave conditions have also been predicted for parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, and Delhi on January 4 and 5.