The big news: Supreme Court stays proposed eviction in Haldwani, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Delhi Police identified two more suspects in the Kanjhawala death case, and a CBI court rejected Venugopal Dhoot’s plea against his arrest.
A look at the top stories of the day:
- SC stays Haldwani eviction, says 50,000 residents can’t be uprooted in seven days: Last month, the Uttarakhand High Court had directed the demolition of alleged encroachments on railway land – an operation that could displace 4,000 families.
- Delhi Police identify two more suspects in Kanjhawala death case: A 20-year-old woman had died on January 1 after her body was dragged by a car for nearly 12 kilometres.
- Videocon Group founder Venugopal Dhoot’s plea against his arrest rejected: Meanwhile, the CBI court also dismissed a petition by former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar for getting home food, beds, mattresses and chairs in jail.
- Delhi HC stays proceedings against two BJP leaders in defamation case filed by Manish Sisodia: The case was filed after the two leaders had alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party was involved in a scam pertaining to the construction of classrooms.
- Delhi records season’s coldest winter night at 3 degrees Celsius: The lowest temperature in the last 24 hours was recorded in Rajasthan’s Churu and Sikar districts at -1.5 degrees Celsius.
- Joshimath residents protest as homes develop cracks, evacuation underway: According to the Chamoli Disaster Management Department, 561 homes in the town have developed cracks due to sinking of earth’s surface.
- After CMIE data shows rise in unemployment, labour ministry warns against surveys by private firms: On Sunday, data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy showed that joblessness rose to a 16-month high of 8.30% in December.
- Manipur Police detain journalist for his comments about poppy cultivation: Hemantakumar Ningomba, the editor of ‘Sanaleibak’ newspaper, was released a few hours later.
- China’s current data underrepresents true impact of Covid-19, says World Health Organization: On December 25, China’s National Health Commission had stopped publishing daily Covid-19 data amidst a significant surge in infections and hospitalisations.
- US immigration department proposes massive hike in visa application fees: The hike is proposed to recover operating costs, reestablish and maintain timely case processing, and prevent the accumulation of future case backlogs.