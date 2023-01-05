The Delhi Police on Thursday said that two more persons were suspected to be involved in the gruesome death of a 20-year-old woman whose body was found in the city’s Kanjhawala area after a road accident on January 1, reported NDTV.

The men are Ashutosh, the owner of the car, and Ankush, the brother of one of the arrested men, said Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagarpreet Hooda, adding that that they will be arrested soon.

The woman, Anjali Singh, had died after her scooter was hit by a car. Her body was then dragged along by the car for nearly 12 kilometers as it had got entangled in its wheels. Her naked body was later found in Kanjhawala’s Jonti village.

The police have arrested five men in the case. They have been identified as Manoj Mittal, Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan and Mithun.

On Thursday, Hooda alleged that Ashutosh and Ankush were trying to protect the accused men.

He also said that investigation has shown that Amit Khanna was driving the car, not Deepak Khanna as was believed earlier. The officer said that Deepak Khanna did not have any license.

“We have been corroborating or contradicting the version of the accused,” Hooda said. “We have been able to contradict the version of the accused based on CCTV footage.”

He said that accused men were trying to cover up the crime and knew that Singh’s body was being dragged along with the car.

“It’s a gruesome incident and we are trying to collect the evidence so Anjali gets justice,” Hooda added.

The case

The first information report in the case stated that the car dragged Singh’s body for 12 kilometers from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala. The 20-year-old woman was returning home at 2 am when the accident took place.

Two of the accused persons, Deepak and Amit Khanna, had borrowed the car from Ashutosh, who in turn had borrowed it from his brother-in-law Lokesh, according to the police.

Ashutosh had told the police that Deepak Khanna and Amit Khanna took the car on December 31 around 7 pm and left the vehicle at his home around 5 am on January 1 after the accident, according to the FIR. The three other arrested men were also present in the car at the time of the accident.

A postmortem report had shown that Singh sustained injuries to her head, spine and lower limbs. It also showed that she had not suffered any injuries suggestive of sexual assault.