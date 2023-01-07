A six-year-old boy shot and injured his teacher in the eastern US state of Virginia during an altercation on Friday, reported the Associated Press.

No children were hurt in the incident at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News city of Virginia.

The child was taken into custody soon after the teacher suffered life-threatening injuries, the police said in a statement.

“We did not have a situation where someone was going around the school shooting,” Newport News police chief Drew told reporters. He added that the student had deliberately shot the teacher.

The police did not share any details about how the student acquired the gun used in the shooting or how the altercation unfolded inside the classroom. The police chief also did not reveal whether the authorities were in touch with the boy’s parents, reported AP.

My administration has offered assistance in response to the shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News and stand at the ready to help in any way we can. I am continuing to monitor the situation and am praying for the continued safety of all students and the community. — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) January 6, 2023

Friday’s attack is an addition to a spate of school shootings that have taken place in the United States.

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in Uvalde city of Texas state in May. This was one of the deadliest attacks at an American school since a gunman killed 26 people, including 20 children, in a rampage at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut in 2012.

The US reported 44,000 gun-related deaths last year, according to the Gun Violence Archive database.