A look at the top stories of the day:

Man accused of urinating on woman on Air India flight sent to 14-day judicial custody: A Delhi court rejected the police’s plea seeking three days custody of Shankar Mishra. The airline, meanwhile, grounded a pilot and four cabin crew after the incident.

Uttarakhand government orders evacuation of 600 families from Joshimath: All construction activities in the town have been halted due to the sinking of the land surface.

Bihar caste survey begins, CM Nitish Kumar says exercise will benefit all communities: The survey report is expected to help state government in better implementation of welfare schemes for the socially and economically disadvantaged groups.

Over 100 ex-bureaucrats seek action against Pragya Thakur for asking Hindus to stock weapons at home: The Bharatiya Janata Party MP, they said, is ‘fomenting hate against non-Hindu communities and advocating violence against them’.

Punjab Cabinet minister Fauja Singh Sarari resigns amid extortion allegations: The Aam Aadmi Party government in the state appointed Patiala Rural MLA Dr Balbir Singh as the new minister later in the day.

Six-year-old student shoots teacher in Virginia school: The teacher was left with life-threatening injuries, the police said.

Delhi minimum temperature drops to 2.2 degrees Celsius, lowest this season: The Delhi Ridge observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 1.5 degrees Celsius, six degrees below normal.

Iran executes two men for allegedly killing paramilitary member: Saturday’s hangings take the total executions since December to four.

‘Matter of great concern,’ says SC about delay by Centre on transfer of High Court judges: The court also said that the government’s delay in clearing recommendations for judicial appointments was resulting in candidates dropping out.

In Jammu and Kashmir, 17 leaders from Ghulam Nabi Azad’s party return to Congress: Former Deputy Chief Minister Tara Chand and former state Congress chief Peerzada Mohammad Sayeed were among the leaders who went back to the national party.

