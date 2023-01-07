The big news: Man accused of urinating on co-passenger sent to jail, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Uttarakhand government ordered evacuation of 600 families from Joshimath, and caste-based census began in Bihar.
A look at the top stories of the day:
- Man accused of urinating on woman on Air India flight sent to 14-day judicial custody: A Delhi court rejected the police’s plea seeking three days custody of Shankar Mishra. The airline, meanwhile, grounded a pilot and four cabin crew after the incident.
- Uttarakhand government orders evacuation of 600 families from Joshimath: All construction activities in the town have been halted due to the sinking of the land surface.
- Bihar caste survey begins, CM Nitish Kumar says exercise will benefit all communities: The survey report is expected to help state government in better implementation of welfare schemes for the socially and economically disadvantaged groups.
- Over 100 ex-bureaucrats seek action against Pragya Thakur for asking Hindus to stock weapons at home: The Bharatiya Janata Party MP, they said, is ‘fomenting hate against non-Hindu communities and advocating violence against them’.
- Punjab Cabinet minister Fauja Singh Sarari resigns amid extortion allegations: The Aam Aadmi Party government in the state appointed Patiala Rural MLA Dr Balbir Singh as the new minister later in the day.
- Six-year-old student shoots teacher in Virginia school: The teacher was left with life-threatening injuries, the police said.
- Delhi minimum temperature drops to 2.2 degrees Celsius, lowest this season: The Delhi Ridge observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 1.5 degrees Celsius, six degrees below normal.
- Iran executes two men for allegedly killing paramilitary member: Saturday’s hangings take the total executions since December to four.
- ‘Matter of great concern,’ says SC about delay by Centre on transfer of High Court judges: The court also said that the government’s delay in clearing recommendations for judicial appointments was resulting in candidates dropping out.
- In Jammu and Kashmir, 17 leaders from Ghulam Nabi Azad’s party return to Congress: Former Deputy Chief Minister Tara Chand and former state Congress chief Peerzada Mohammad Sayeed were among the leaders who went back to the national party.