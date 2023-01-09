A dense layer of fog in Delhi and adjoining areas disrupted rail and air traffic on Monday, ANI reported.

Many parts of northern India are currently facing a severe cold wave, which occurs when the minimum temperature drops to 2 degrees Celsius or the departure from the normal temperature is more than 6.4 degrees Celsius.

A day ago, Delhi had recorded a minimum temperature of 1.9 degrees Celsius, the lowest in January in two years.

On Monday, the Indian Railways announced that 29 trains in the Northern Railway region, including two Rajdhani Express, have been delayed due to foggy conditions.

“Anvt Garib Rath is running 7 hours late, Sealdah Rajdhani Express 11.30 hours late, Howrah Rajdhani Express 10.30 hours late, Jainagar Garib Rath Express 10.30 hours late, New Delhi Bhuneshwar Rajdhani Express 9 hours late, Duranto Express 13.30 hours late, among others,” a statement from the Indian Railways read.

The Delhi Airport said in an update at 9 am that flight operations may be disrupted due to the fog. “Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information,” it said. “Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.”

IndiGo also issued a travel advisory about the fog and advised passengers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education on Sunday directed all private schools to remain closed till January 15 on account of the cold wave. Schools run by the Delhi government will also remain shut till that date.

The education body also told government-run schools to suspend remedial classes for students from classes 9 to 12 with immediate effect.

“However, work of conduct of Practical Examination/ Project Assessment/ Internal Assessment for classes X and XII for session 2022-23 will continue as per schedule provided by CBSE [Central Board of Secondary Education]” it added.