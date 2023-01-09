The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Centre to clear arrears under the One Rank One Pension scheme to eligible pensioners of the armed forces by March 15, PTI reported.

This is the second extension granted to the Centre to pay the arrears after it had moved the top court in June seeking an extension of three months.

Under the One Rank One Pension scheme, a uniform pension is paid to all retired military personnel of the same rank, and the same duration of service, irrespective of when they retire.

On Monday, a bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha asked the Centre to ensure that the process is expedited without delay, according to PTI.

The top court also allowed the Indian Ex-Servicemen Movement, a group of retired defence officials, to file an application if they feel aggrieved by any action of the Centre on payment of arrears.

At Monday’s hearing, Attorney General R Venkataramani told the court that the process of tabulating data of pensioners has been completed by the Comptroller General of Defence Accounts and has been forwarded to the Ministry of Defence for approval, reported PTI.

“By March 15, the money will start flowing into the accounts of 25 lakh pensioners of armed forces,” he said.