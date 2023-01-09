The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Monday advised television channels against reporting incidents of accidents, deaths, and violence in manners that “grossly compromise good taste and decency”.

The ministry issued the advisory was noting that it had come across several instances of “lack of discretion” by television channels.

“Television channels have shown dead bodies of individuals and images/videos of injured persons with blood splattered around, people, including women, children and elderly being beaten mercilessly in close shots, without taking the precaution of blurring the images or showing them from long shots,” the ministry said in its advisory.

Ministry of I&B cautions TV channels against broadcasting disturbing footages, distressing images. Gory images of blood, dead bodies, physical assault are distressful, against Programme Code. No editing being done of violent videos being taken from social media by channels. pic.twitter.com/TZQyY6U0pE — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2023

It also added that in most cases the videos were taken from social media platforms and broadcast without any editorial discretion or modification.

Among the instances cited, the ministry noted distressing images and videos of a cricketer injured in an accident, without blurring.

The ministry was citing the case of India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant, who was involved in a car accident near Manglaur in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district early on December 30.