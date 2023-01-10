Delhi got a respite from the cold wave on Tuesday as the city recorded a minimum temperature of 6.4 degrees Celsius at its primary weather station, PTI reported.

The Safdarjung observatory registered a minimum temperature of 6.4 degrees Celsius as compared to Monday’s figure of 3.8 degrees Celsius. The observatories at Lodhi Road and Palam recorded minimum temperatures of 6.4 degrees Celsius and 7.5 degrees Celsius.

At 5.30 am, Safdarjung recorded a temperature of 7.8 degrees Celsius, according to ANI.

However, parts of the national capital remained enveloped in dense fog. At 4.30 am on Tuesday, Palam recorded visibility of zero metres. The visibility later improved to 50 metres at Palam, and 200 metres at Safdarjung, according to a report at 8.30 am.

The India Meteorological Department said that dense to very dense fog was also observed in parts of Punjab, north-west Rajasthan, Jammu division, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Tripura.

According to the weather office, visibility between 0 to 50 metres is categorised as very dense fog, and visibility between 51 metres and 200 metres as dense fog.

As forecasted, Dense to very dense fog observed over parts of Punjab, Northwest Rajasthan, Jammu division, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Tripura. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 10, 2023

Dense/Very Dense Fog layer (in white patch) extends from Punjab to Bihar across Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh at 0530 hours IST of 10.01.2023. pic.twitter.com/2jE2xB8lKj — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 10, 2023

A spokesperson for the Northern Railways said that 39 trains have been delayed by an hour to five-and-a-half hours because of the foggy conditions.

On Monday, Delhi had recorded its fifth consecutive cold wave day, which was the city’s longest streak in a decade. The city had last recorded five straight cold wave days in January 2013, according to the Hindustan Times.

The IMD declares a cold wave in the region when the minimum temperature is 4.5 degrees Celsius or more below normal, or when it drops below 4 degrees Celsius.

In the past five days, the minimum temperatures in Delhi were lower than hill stations Shimla, Manali and Nainital. On Sunday, Delhi had recorded a minimum temperature of 1.9 degrees Celsius, the lowest in January in two years.