A woman and her two-and-a-half year old son were killed on Tuesday after an under-construction pillar of the Bengaluru Metro collapsed in the city’s Outer Ring Road near the HBR Layout area, PTI reported.

The two victims have been identified as Tejaswini and Vihan. “Both suffered head injuries, we tried out best to save them,” doctors who treated them told PTI. “There was lot of blood loss already and also fall in BP [blood pressure].”

Tejaswini’s husband and another child escaped unhurt.

Under construction Metro pillar collapsed in Bengaluru outer ring road, Nagawara road #NammaMetro #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/0w7bD0Ftss — Terry🇮🇳 (@Terry_anthony2) January 10, 2023

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East Bengaluru) Bheemashankar S told ANI that the accident took place at around 10.45 am when the family was travelling towards Hebbal. He said the metro pillar collapsed on their bike.

Vijayakumar, father-in-law of the woman who died, demanded that the construction work at the site should be immediately stopped. “The contractor in charge of the Metro pillar construction clearly didn’t take safety measures,” he said.

Anjum Parvez, managing director the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited, said that the incident was very unfortunate and announced a financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh for the family.

He said that a detailed investigation will be done to ascertain if it was a technical error or a human one. “We follow highest quality standards possible when it comes to construction,” Parvez told ANI. “Steps will be taken to prevent such incidents from happening again.”

Karnataka | Two people dead in under-construction Metro pillar collapse near Nagavara on the outer ring road in Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/zvRB2sbG0Z — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2023

Forensic science experts are the accident site and investigating the matter, the police said, adding that a case has been registered in the matter.