The Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Tuesday asked Go First airlines to submit a report as one of its flights, on Monday, took off from Bengaluru leaving 55 passengers stranded in a bus on the tarmac, PTI reported.

In social media posts, passengers complained that two buses were assigned to take them from the tarmac to the plane. However, the flight took off even as passengers in one of the buses kept waiting.

The passengers alleged their boarding passes and their bags had all been checked in by the airlines, reported NDTV. Of the 55 passengers, 53 were sent to Delhi on another flight while two sought a refund, according to Mint.

On Tuesday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said that the incident was a result of “multiple mistakes” on part of the airlines, reported PTI.

“... In the instant case, multiple mistakes such as lack of proper communication, co-ordination, reconciliation and confirmation have resulted in a highly avoidable situation,” the aviation regulator said.

It added that a show cause notice has been issued to the accountable manager/chief operating officer of the airlines as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them.

“However, to follow the principles of natural justice, they have been given two weeks time to submit their reply to DGCA [Directorate General of Civil Aviation] and based on that further action will be taken,” the regulator said.