The Congress on Wednesday invited 21 political parties to join the concluding event of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar on January 30.

The Trinamool Congress, Janata Dal United, Telugu Desam Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Rashtriya Janata Dal, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party were among those invited. The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party has not been invited, according to NDTV.

Congress President Shri. Mallikarjun Kharge-ji has written to presidents of 21 like-minded parties inviting them to the concluding function of the #BharatJodoYatra on January 30th. pic.twitter.com/zOGXiDCCAe — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) January 11, 2023

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said their presence would strengthen the party’s message of truth, compassion and non-violence.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra began from Tamil Nadu on September 7. According to the Congress, the march is aimed at countering the politics of hatred espoused by the Bharatiya Janata Party. It is currently in Punjab.

On Wednesday, Kharge in a letter to the presidents of the parties said that the Congress has sought the participation of every “like-minded” party.

“Today, India faces an economic, social and political crisis,” Kharge said. “At this time, when the Opposition’s voice is being suppressed in the Parliament and the media, the Yatra is connecting directly with lakhs of people.”

Kharge said that through the march, the Congress party is committed to fighting hatred and violence.

“At this time of crisis for our country, where public attention is systematically diverted from people’s issues, the yatra has emerged as a powerful voice,” Kharge said. “I hope you will participate and further strengthen its message.”

