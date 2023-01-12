The Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly threatening to blow up the Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex, PTI reported.

Vikram Singh, who was arrested from an undisclosed location in Gujarat, had made the threat in a phone call to the school authorities on January 11.

He had claimed to have planted a “time bomb” inside the school premises – a threat which later turned out to be a hoax, reported the Hindustan Times.

Following this, a case under Sections 505 (1)(B) (intent to cause fear or alarm to the public)and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered based on the complaint from school authorities, according to ANI.

Further investigation into the case is underway, an unidentified police official said on Thursday.

(More details to follow)