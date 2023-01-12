One person was injured after a portion of a road caved in at Bengaluru’s Shoolay Circle area on Thursday, NDTV reported.

The incident took place near an area where work was underway to dig a tunnel for the Bengaluru Metro project.

Road caved in at Brigade Road Bengaluru, Metro work is going on few hundred meters away from the spot ... One biker suffered minor injuries ..... Road closed for time being ... pic.twitter.com/mCB2kjIzO1 — Yasir Mushtaq (@path2shah) January 12, 2023

Traffic was stalled around the city’s Central Business District area as officials of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited deployed workers to fill the sinkhole, according to The Hindu.

“We will find out the reason behind the road cave-in,” Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited Executive Director H Reddy said, according to ANI. “When the tunnelling machine cuts into hard granite rock beneath the ground then it causes vibrations. If there are any loose pockets above the ground they might get exposed.”

The incident came two days after a woman and her two-and-a-half-year-old son were killed as an under-construction pillar of the Bengaluru Metro collapsed in the city’s Outer Ring Road near the HBR Layout area.

The deceased were identified as Tejaswini and Vihan. Her husband and another child escaped unhurt.

According to the police, the incident took place the accident took place when the family was travelling towards Hebbal. The metro pillar collapsed on their bike.

On Wednesday, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited said they have suspended the deputy chief engineer, executive engineer, and the site engineer after the incident, reported The Indian Express.

The corporation also said that an internal technical team has been constituted to investigate the cause of the accident.