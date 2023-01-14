India will reject hatred even as divisive forces are trying to turn the country’s diversity against it, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has said in a letter that will be distributed across the country after the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra comes to an end.

The letter, along with a “charge sheet” against the Narendra Modi-led central government, will be distributed among people as part of the Congress’ “Haath se Haath Jodo Abhiyan”, party General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said at a press conference on Friday.

The “Haath se Haath Jodo Abhiyan” is an outreach campaign that the Congress aims to run from January 26 to March 26 at block, district and state levels.

“As part of this campaign, 2.5 lakh gram panchayats, six lakh villages and about 10 lakh election booths will be covered,” Ramesh told reporters.

In his letter, Gandhi wrote that India’s plurality was under threat.

“Divisive forces are attempting to turn our diversity against us – different religions, communities, regions are being pitted against each other,” the letter read. “But after this [Bharat Jodo] Yatra, I am convinced that this vicious agenda has its limits, and it cannot go on any longer.”

#Congress announced it will deliver a letter written by #RahulGandhi to each house along with a charge sheet against the Central government from January 26.@INCIndia @RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/jAnSUQuroJ — IANS (@ians_india) January 13, 2023

The former Congress chief also expressed concerns about a “palpable economic crisis” in the country.

“I am determined to create economic prosperity for everyone – right price for farmers’ produce, jobs for our youth, fair distribution of the country’s wealth, an enabling environment for MSMEs [micro, small and medium enterprises] and entrepreneurs, cheaper diesel, a stronger rupee, and a gas cylinder for Rs. 500.”

On Friday, Ramesh told reporters that the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is currently in Punjab, will reach the state’s Pathankot city on January 19, where a rally will be held. The rally will then enter Jammu on January 20, he said.