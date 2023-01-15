Delhi on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 4.7 degrees Celsius as cold wave conditions swept northern India, PTI reported. The figure was recorded at the Safdarjung observatory, which provides representative data for the city.

The weather department declares a cold wave in the plains when the minimum temperature is less than 4 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted cold wave to severe cold wave conditions over some parts of North Rajasthan and cold wave conditions in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh between January 15 and January 17.

Delhi | Cold wave grips the national capital, people sit around bonfires to get relief.



Visuals from Safdarjang area (top 2) and Nizamuddin area (bottom 2) pic.twitter.com/dbbIOHNNpv — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2023

On Sunday morning, dense fog covered parts of over north India, including Delhi, cauing inconvenience to commuters.

At 6 am, visibility near the capital’s Indira Gandhi International Airport was reduced to 200 metres, according to the Indian Meteorological Department. According to ANI, six flights have been delayed at the airport due to the weather conditions.

Some flights (Delhi-Riyadh, Delhi-Shimla-Kullu, Delhi-Varanasi, Delhi-Dharamshala-Srinagar, Delhi-Shimla- Dharamshala, Delhi-Dehradun) are delayed due to fog.



Visuals from Terminal-3 Delhi airport. pic.twitter.com/CPDKDRLNir — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2023

Over the last week, some areas of Delhi have recorded temperatures as low as 1.9 degrees Celsius, the lowest in two years. For five consecutive days, the city had recorded a minimum temperature lower than most places in the hill states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Gradually, temperatures increased due to a western disturbance in North West India. On Saturday, the minimum temperature in the Capital settled at 10.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average. The maximum temperature was recorded at 18.4 degrees Celsius, according to PTI.