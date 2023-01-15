Security was increased at Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s home and office in Nagpur after threat calls, PTI reported on Saturday.

According to the police, three calls were received at Gadkari’s public relations office in the Khamla area between 11.25 am to 12.30 pm.

The caller was identified as gangster Jayesh Kantha, who is currently imprisoned at the Hindalga Jail in Karnataka’s Belagavi district, reported ANI.

Nagpur Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said that Kantha impersonated a member of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s gang and demanded Rs 100 crore from Gadkari, reported The Times of India.

“Kantha threatened Gadkari’s office by using the phone illegally in jail,” Kumar said, according to ANI. “A team of Nagpur police has left for Belagavi to probe further.”

Hindalga Jail Superintendent Krishna Kumar said that an inquiry and detailed search and seizure has been ordered, reported The Hindu.

“All phones or SIM cards that were allegedly smuggled into the jail will be confiscated,” Kumar said. “Measures will be taken to stop such movement.”

A diary, containing phone numbers of some ministers and others, has been recovered from the gangster, according to the newspaper.