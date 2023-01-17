Two suspected militants were killed in a gunfight with the security forces on Tuesday in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, PTI reported.

Kashmir Additional Director General of Police Vijay Kumar said that the two men, Arbaaz Mir and Shahid Sheikh, were both residents of Pulwama and had links with the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba. The two had escaped from a recent gunfight, he added.

On Tuesday morning, security personnel had set up a vehicle check point at Budgam after they received information about the presence of suspected militants in the area, reported PTI. The gunfight started when security personnel tried to stop a suspected vehicle. The militants were killed after security personnel fired in retaliation, said the police.