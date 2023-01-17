A look at the top headlines of the day:

  1. Pakistan has learnt its lesson, ready to have serious talks with India, says PM Shehbaz Sharif:  Sharif, however, added that talks can take place only after India restores Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.
  2. China’s population falls for the first time in over 60 years: With China’s population on the decline, India is projected to become the most populous nation in the world this year.
  3. UN Security Council lists LeT’s deputy chief Abdul Rehman Makki as global terrorist: The development took place after China gave up a technical hold on the designation that it had placed in July.
  4. Delhi LG told me that he helped BJP win 104 seats in civic polls, claims Arvind Kejriwal: Moreover, VK Saxena was working to help the BJP win all the seven seats in the national capital in the 2024 elections, the Delhi chief minister claimed.
  5. BJP government widening economic inequality in India, says Mallikarjun Kharge after Oxfam report: India’s top 1% owned more than 40.5% of the country’s total wealth in 2021, Oxfam said.
  6. Remote voting demonstration postponed as Opposition parties express concern about EC proposal: The poll panel was to show a prototype of a remote electronic voting machine to representatives of eight national parties and 40 state parties on Monday.
  7. Delhi Police add murder charges against four accused in Kanjhawala case: One of the accused, Ashutosh, was granted bail by a sessions court.
  8. Waterways authority denies media reports saying MV Ganga Vilas got stuck in Bihar: However, a block-level officer said that motor boats had to be deployed to bring the tourists ashore as water levels were not adequate for the cruise ship.
  9. Over 100 small madrassas in Assam merged with larger ones to prevent radicalisation, say police: Authorities in the state have taken a belligerent stance on the Islamic seminaries in recent months.
  10. Governor’s suggestion to change Tamil Nadu’s name is unnecessary, says state BJP chief: K Annamalai said that the party does not agree with RN Ravi’s comments that ‘Tamzihagam’ would be a more appropriate name for the state.