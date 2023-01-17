The big news: Pakistan PM calls for serious talks with India, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: China’s population fell for the first time since 1962, and LeT’s deputy chief Abdul Rehman Makki listed as global terrorist.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Pakistan has learnt its lesson, ready to have serious talks with India, says PM Shehbaz Sharif: Sharif, however, added that talks can take place only after India restores Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.
- China’s population falls for the first time in over 60 years: With China’s population on the decline, India is projected to become the most populous nation in the world this year.
- UN Security Council lists LeT’s deputy chief Abdul Rehman Makki as global terrorist: The development took place after China gave up a technical hold on the designation that it had placed in July.
- Delhi LG told me that he helped BJP win 104 seats in civic polls, claims Arvind Kejriwal: Moreover, VK Saxena was working to help the BJP win all the seven seats in the national capital in the 2024 elections, the Delhi chief minister claimed.
- BJP government widening economic inequality in India, says Mallikarjun Kharge after Oxfam report: India’s top 1% owned more than 40.5% of the country’s total wealth in 2021, Oxfam said.
- Remote voting demonstration postponed as Opposition parties express concern about EC proposal: The poll panel was to show a prototype of a remote electronic voting machine to representatives of eight national parties and 40 state parties on Monday.
- Delhi Police add murder charges against four accused in Kanjhawala case: One of the accused, Ashutosh, was granted bail by a sessions court.
- Waterways authority denies media reports saying MV Ganga Vilas got stuck in Bihar: However, a block-level officer said that motor boats had to be deployed to bring the tourists ashore as water levels were not adequate for the cruise ship.
- Over 100 small madrassas in Assam merged with larger ones to prevent radicalisation, say police: Authorities in the state have taken a belligerent stance on the Islamic seminaries in recent months.
- Governor’s suggestion to change Tamil Nadu’s name is unnecessary, says state BJP chief: K Annamalai said that the party does not agree with RN Ravi’s comments that ‘Tamzihagam’ would be a more appropriate name for the state.