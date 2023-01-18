A look at the top headlines of the day:

WFI president sexually harassed women wrestlers, alleges Vinesh Phogat: Brij Bhushan Singh, who is also a BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh, has denied the accusations.

UK team said Modi was responsible for ‘climate of impunity’ in 2002 riots, claims BBC documentary: Modi had denied allegations that he did not do enough to stop the violence.

Microsoft to cut 10,000 jobs by end of March: Several other technology companies like Meta, Twitter and Amazon have announced job cuts in recent months amid concerns about a global recession.

Tejasvi Surya opened flight emergency exit by mistake, says Jyotiraditya Scindia: The aviation minister said that the BJP MP himself reported the incident to the crew.

Tamil Nadu governor says he referred to state as ‘Tamizhagam’ in historical, cultural context: RN Ravi said it is erroneous and far-fetched to infer that he had suggested changing the name of the state.

Tripura to vote on February 16, Nagaland and Meghalaya on February 27: The counting of votes for the three states will take place on March 2.

Content termed fake by government agencies not to be allowed online, IT ministry proposes new rule: It has been proposed as an amendment to the Information Technology Rules which regulate social media, news websites, e-commerce sites and streaming services. Sharp drop in reading and arithmetic ability of children in India post-pandemic, finds report: ‘India had one of the longest durations of school closures – primary schools were closed for almost two years,’ Director of ASER Centre Wilima Wadhwa said.

FIR against son of Telangana BJP chief after video of him assaulting collegemate goes viral: The BJP leader Bandi Sanjay has claimed that the incident is two months old and his son beat up the student for harassing a girl. Nobel-winner journalist Maria Ressa acquitted of tax evasion charges in Philippines: The case was filed during former President Rodrigo Duterte’s regime, which Ressa and her news website Rappler have been vocally critical of.

