A look at the top headlines of the day:

  1. WFI president sexually harassed women wrestlers, alleges Vinesh Phogat: Brij Bhushan Singh, who is also a BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh, has denied the accusations.
  2. UK team said Modi was responsible for ‘climate of impunity’ in 2002 riots, claims BBC documentary: Modi had denied allegations that he did not do enough to stop the violence.
  3. Microsoft to cut 10,000 jobs by end of March: Several other technology companies like Meta, Twitter and Amazon have announced job cuts in recent months amid concerns about a global recession.
  4. Tejasvi Surya opened flight emergency exit by mistake, says Jyotiraditya Scindia: The aviation minister said that the BJP MP himself reported the incident to the crew.
  5. Tamil Nadu governor says he referred to state as ‘Tamizhagam’ in historical, cultural context: RN Ravi said it is erroneous and far-fetched to infer that he had suggested changing the name of the state.
  6. Tripura to vote on February 16, Nagaland and Meghalaya on February 27: The counting of votes for the three states will take place on March 2.
  7. Content termed fake by government agencies not to be allowed online, IT ministry proposes new rule: It has been proposed as an amendment to the Information Technology Rules which regulate social media, news websites, e-commerce sites and streaming services.
  8. Sharp drop in reading and arithmetic ability of children in India post-pandemic, finds report: ‘India had one of the longest durations of school closures – primary schools were closed for almost two years,’ Director of ASER Centre Wilima Wadhwa said.
  9. FIR against son of Telangana BJP chief after video of him assaulting collegemate goes viral: The BJP leader Bandi Sanjay has claimed that the incident is two months old and his son beat up the student for harassing a girl.
  10. Nobel-winner journalist Maria Ressa acquitted of tax evasion charges in Philippines: The case was filed during former President Rodrigo Duterte’s regime, which Ressa and her news website Rappler have been vocally critical of.