Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal on Thursday alleged that she was molested and dragged for 10-20 metres by a drunk driver in the national capital.

According to her, the incident took place near Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences at around 3 am.

कल देर रात मैं दिल्ली में महिला सुरक्षा के हालात Inspect कर रही थी। एक गाड़ी वाले ने नशे की हालत में मुझसे छेड़छाड़ की और जब मैंने उसे पकड़ा तो गाड़ी के शीशे में मेरा हाथ बंद कर मुझे घसीटा। भगवान ने जान बचाई। यदि दिल्ली में महिला आयोग की अध्यक्ष सुरक्षित नहीं, तो हाल सोच लीजिए। — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) January 19, 2023

“Last night, I was inspecting the situation of women’s security in Delhi,” Maliwal wrote in a tweet. “A car driver, in an inebriated state, molested me and when I caught hold of him, he locked my hand in the car window and dragged me. God saved my life…If the chairperson of the women’s commission is not safe in Delhi, then imagine the situation.”

The Delhi Police said that one of its special patrol vehicles witnessed the incident and aprroached Maliwal soon after. A message was sent to the control room, which deployed teams to nab the accused man. He was arrested at around 3.34 am, The Indian Express reported.

The accused was identified as 47-year-old Harish Chandra, a resident of the Sangam Vihar locality in Delhi.

“The driver of the vehicle and complainant was sent for medical examination,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said, according to the newspaper. “A written complaint was also taken from Maliwal.”

Based on the complaint, a first information report was registered under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 (criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), and 509 (act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and other sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Later on Thursday, a Metropolitan Magistrate sent Chandra to judicial custody till February 2, the newspaper reported.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the incident raises a question about the law and order situation in the national capital.

“The confidence of goons has increased so much that even the women’s commission chairman is not safe,” Kejriwal wrote. “LG sahib [Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena] is requested to leave politics for a few days and focus on law and order. We will fully cooperate with them.”