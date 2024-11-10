The Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday arrested two teachers of a coaching institute in Kanpur for allegedly raping a minor girl in 2022, The Indian Express reported.

The two men – identified as 32-year-old Sahil Siddiqui, a biology teacher, and 39-year-old Vikas Porwal, a chemistry teacher – were arrested after a first information report was filed on Friday based on a complaint registered by the student a day earlier, NDTV reported.

The incident dates back to 2023, when the complainant was studying for the medical entrance examination National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test. She was 17 years old at the time.

“The student told us she was raped by the accused on separate occasions,” Assistant Commissioner of Police Abhishek Pandey told NDTV. “A case has been registered and the two men have been arrested and are being questioned.”

As per the FIR, Siddiqui invited the girl to a party in January 2023 and claimed that there would be other students there. However, she found no other student at the apartment when she arrived, The Indian Express reported.

Subsequently, Siddiqui allegedly gave her a drink laced with a sedative and raped her, the report said. He also allegedly filmed the act and blackmailed her by threatening to circulate the videos on social media.

The complainant alleged that Siddique held her hostage at his flat for some time and coerced her to attend parties there. During one such event, she was raped again by Porwal, she told the police.

In September, Siddique was arrested and later released on bail for allegedly molesting another student. A closure report was later filed in the case after the student denied having been harassed.

However, the case pushed the complainant in the rape case to approach the police, NDTV quoted an unidentified official as saying.