A look at the top headlines of the day:

Documentary on Modi’s role in 2002 Gujarat riots is rigorously researched, says BBC: A spokesperson said that the BBC had asked the Indian government to present its side, but it declined to respond. WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh likens protest by wrestlers to Shaheen Bagh: Singh also accused the Congress of being the force behind the protest. Google announces 12,000 jobs cuts worldwide: The company’s CEO Sundar Pichai said that it has a substantial opportunity with artificial intelligence, owing to which it had to make tough choices. Leena Manimekalai gets protection from coercive action in FIRs against ‘Kaali’ poster: The filmmaker has told the SC that the poster of her documentary showing the Hindu deity Kali smoking a cigarette was not meant to hurt religious sentiments. Students wearing burqas not allowed inside Moradabad college, triggers protest: The chief proctor of Hindu College said the girls will be allowed inside the premises only if they follow a dress code that came into effect on January 1. DGCA imposes fine of Rs 30 lakh on Air India over urination case: The regulatory body has also suspended license of pilot-in-command for a period of three months and imposed Rs 3 lakh penalty on director-in-flight. Modi’s remarks asking BJP leaders to avoid unnecessary remarks on films came too late, says Anurag Kashyap: The prime minister’s advice will not make a difference now, the director said. Supreme Court dismisses petitions challenging caste survey in Bihar: A bench of Justices BR Gavai and Vikram Nath asked the petitioners to approach the Patna High Court instead. Delhi LG accuses Arvind Kejriwal of making misleading, derogatory remarks against him: Kejriwal said that the entire population of Delhi felt insulted because he had refused to meet their elected representatives. Join BJP or face bulldozer action, Madhya Pradesh minister tells Congress leaders: Mahendra Singh Sisodia’s comments came ahead of the Raghogarh Nagar civic polls, scheduled for January 20.