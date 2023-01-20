The big news: BBC defends its documentary on 2002 Gujarat riots, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh compared the wrestlers’ protest with Shaheen Bagh, and Google cut 12,000 jobs globally.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Documentary on Modi’s role in 2002 Gujarat riots is rigorously researched, says BBC: A spokesperson said that the BBC had asked the Indian government to present its side, but it declined to respond.
- WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh likens protest by wrestlers to Shaheen Bagh: Singh also accused the Congress of being the force behind the protest.
- Google announces 12,000 jobs cuts worldwide: The company’s CEO Sundar Pichai said that it has a substantial opportunity with artificial intelligence, owing to which it had to make tough choices.
- Leena Manimekalai gets protection from coercive action in FIRs against ‘Kaali’ poster: The filmmaker has told the SC that the poster of her documentary showing the Hindu deity Kali smoking a cigarette was not meant to hurt religious sentiments.
- Students wearing burqas not allowed inside Moradabad college, triggers protest: The chief proctor of Hindu College said the girls will be allowed inside the premises only if they follow a dress code that came into effect on January 1.
- DGCA imposes fine of Rs 30 lakh on Air India over urination case: The regulatory body has also suspended license of pilot-in-command for a period of three months and imposed Rs 3 lakh penalty on director-in-flight.
- Modi’s remarks asking BJP leaders to avoid unnecessary remarks on films came too late, says Anurag Kashyap: The prime minister’s advice will not make a difference now, the director said.
- Supreme Court dismisses petitions challenging caste survey in Bihar: A bench of Justices BR Gavai and Vikram Nath asked the petitioners to approach the Patna High Court instead.
- Delhi LG accuses Arvind Kejriwal of making misleading, derogatory remarks against him: Kejriwal said that the entire population of Delhi felt insulted because he had refused to meet their elected representatives.
- Join BJP or face bulldozer action, Madhya Pradesh minister tells Congress leaders: Mahendra Singh Sisodia’s comments came ahead of the Raghogarh Nagar civic polls, scheduled for January 20.