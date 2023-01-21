Six people were injured in two explosions within a span of 15 minutes in Jammu’s Narwal on Saturday, PTI reported.

Additional Director General of Police (Jammu zone) Mukesh Singh confirmed the incident.

The development came at a time when security agencies in the region are on high alert in view of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and five days ahead of the Republic Day celebrations.

The first explosion took place around 10.45 am, followed by another blast after 15 minutes, an unidentified official told PTI. Five people were injured in the first explosion and two more in the second, according to the official.

Those injured have been admitted to hospital and one among them is critical, NDTV reported.

Jammu Deputy Mayor Baldev Singh Billawaria said that militants could be responsible for the blasts. ANI reported. “They want to do something to defame Jammu and Kashmir so that they can revive the militancy that is taking its last breaths,” he added.