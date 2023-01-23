A man who allegedly shot dead ten persons in Los Angeles city in the United States on Saturday died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on the next day, the police said, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The man, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, had allegedly opened fire with a pistol at the city’s Monterey Park, where thousands had gathered to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year. He later walked into the Lai Lai Ballroom and Studio located nearby, allegedly with the intention of killing two more persons.

“But two community members disarmed him, took possession of his weapon, and the suspect ran away,” Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said.

On Sunday morning, the police spotted a white van in the Torrance area that was seen leaving the site of the shooting on the previous day. When police officials tried to contact the occupant, they heard a gunshot from inside the vehicle. The man inside the van was Tran, authorities said.

Earlier on Sunday, the Los Angeles County sheriff’s department had shared images of Tran captured by closed-circuit television cameras. Tran was wearing spectacles, and was dressed in a dark jacket and a dark beanie hat with white stripe.

On Saturday January 21, 2023 at 10:22 PM the suspect male/adult/Asian pictured above was involved in a shooting. Investigators have identified him as a Homicide suspect and he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Contact LASD Homicide with any information at 323-890-5000. pic.twitter.com/2gPUBBybvv — Robert Luna (@LACoSheriff) January 22, 2023

After the 72-year-old was found dead, Luna said that there are no more suspects in the case of the killings at Monterey Park. The motive for the shooting was not clear, he said.

Five men and five women died in the shooting at Monterey Park. Another ten persons were shot, and seven of them remain hospitalised, with at least one person in a critical condition, authorities said

The incident was the most recent addition to a spate of shootings that have taken place in the United States recently. The country reported 44,000 gun-related deaths last year, according to the Gun Violence Archive database.