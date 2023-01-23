A district court in Gujarat’s Tapi has said that all of earth’s problems will be solved if cow slaughter is stopped, Live Law reported on Sunday.

Principal District Judge Samir Vinodchandra Vyas made the observations in an order passed in November while sentencing a man to life imprisonment for illegally transporting cattle.

Vyas, without any scientific evidence, also said that “houses made of cow dung are not affected by atomic radiation” and cow urine is a “cure for many incurable diseases”, according to Bar and Bench.

The judge said that all the talk about cow protection has not been put into practice.

“Cow is not only an animal but it is a mother, that is why it is given the name of mother,” Vyas said. “None is as grateful as a cow. A cow is the living planet of 68 crore holy places and 33 crore gods. The obligation of the cow on the entire universe defies description.”

Referring to different shlokas, the judge said, “if cows are kept unhappy then our wealth and property disappears”.

The Bhartiya Janata Party at the Centre has also been vocal in its opposition to cow slaughter. Vigilante cow protection groups have mushroomed over the years. In 2017, the Human Rights Watch had accused senior BJP leaders of instigating hate crimes in the guise of protecting the animal.