Tremors were felt in Delhi and neighbouring areas after an earthquake of magnitude 5.8 hit Nepal at 2.28 pm on Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology said.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 10 kilometres below the ground surface. There are no reports of injuries or deaths yet.

Felt the tremors of the #earthquake in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/xTIBi3oiqW — roobina mongia (@roobinam) January 24, 2023