Six persons died in Nepal’s Doti district on Wednesday after a 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck the region, ANI reported.

All six persons died after debris of damaged houses fell on them, PTI reported, citing Bhola Bhatta, the acting chief at the District Police Office in Doti. Eight residential structures and a police post collapsed because of the earthquake.

The earthquake hit the region at 2.12 am local time, or 1.57 am according to Indian Standard Time. The depth of the earthquake was 10 kilometres, according to India’s National Center for Seismology.

The epicentre was at the Khaptad National Park in the Doti district, Nepal’s National Seismological Centre said.

Five persons were taken to the district hospital after they suffered serious injuries, Home Ministry spokesperson Phanindra Pokharel said.

Nepal Army spokesperson Narayan Silwal said that three persons are believed to have been trapped in the debris of a house that collapsed in the Purvichauki area. The army has been pressed into action for search and rescue operations.

Nepal | Search and rescue operation underway at the house that collapsed in Doti district of Nepal after the latest round of earthquake last night killing six people. pic.twitter.com/sPafgFC8Zl — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2022

Strong tremors were also felt in Delhi and other cities of the National Capital Region on Wednesday. However, there were no immediate reports of any loss to life or damage to property.

Did anybody else feel the #earthquake in #Delhi or is it me ? — Akanksha Mishra (@akaankshamishra) November 8, 2022

Strong tremors of earthquake were felt nearly for 10 seconds at 02.00 am. — Dr. Munish Kumar Sharma (@30Munish) November 8, 2022