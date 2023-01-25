The Delhi Police on Tuesday filed a 6,636-page chargesheet against Aftab Poonawala, the 28-year-old man accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar.

Poonawala was arrested on November 12 after the police said that he confessed to killing Walkar and chopping her body into several pieces. He then allegedly threw the body parts at different places in Delhi over several days.

In its chargesheet, submitted before a Saket court, the Delhi Police has recorded testimonies of 182 witnesses. The chargesheet has been filed under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code, reported The Indian Express.

The court extended Poonawala’s judicial custody till February 7.

The chargesheet has stated that Poonawala killed Walkar in a “fit of rage”, Joint Commissioner of Police (Southern Range) Meenu Choudhary said.

“She had met a friend on the day of the incident. Aaftab was upset over this and got violent,” the official said.

The police said that nine teams were formed to crack the case. Some of those were sent to Haryana, Himachal and Maharashtra to collect evidence.

“We collected body parts for a long time,” Choudhary added. “A lot of technology went into analysing the evidence. We got DNA and other forensic tests done.”