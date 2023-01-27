Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Friday allowed actor Jacqueline Fernandez to travel to Dubai, reported ANI. The actor was granted interim bail last year by the Delhi High Court in a money laundering case related to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Fernandez had sought permission to visit Dubai for a conference.

The Enforcement Directorate is investigating the allegations that Chandrashekhar used funds gained by cheating and extorting high-profile individuals to buy gifts for Fernandez. The agency had named the actor in a supplementary chargesheet in the case.

The supplementary chargesheet alleged that Chandrashekhar gave gifts worth Rs 5.71 crore to Fernandez from the proceeds of crime generated by criminal activities, including extortion. The investigating agency also claimed that Fernandez was aware that the gifts given to her were the proceeds of crime.

On Wednesday the actor had moved the court to travel to Dubai between January 27 and January 30, reported The Times of India. She contended in her application that she had always cooperated with the Enforcement Directorate in their investigation and remained present in all court proceedings.