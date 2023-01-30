A sessions court in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar on Monday convicted religious leader Asaram for raping his disciple in 2013, reported Live Law.

Asaram is currently serving a life term in a Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan for raping a 16-year-old girl. In 2018, he was convicted under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Sessions court judge DK Soni has reserved its order on the quantum of sentence for Tuesday.

In October 2013, a Surat-based woman had filed a case of rape and illegal confinement against Asaram and seven others including his wife, son and daughter. One of the accused persons had died during the trial, reported PTI.

The first information report had said that Asaram raped the complainant on several occasions between 2001 and 2006 when she was living at his ashram on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. The religious leader was arrested by Rajasthan Police in 2013 and has been in jail since then.

The court has acquitted six others including Asaram’s wife, son and daughter in the matter.