A 45-year-old Italian woman was on Monday arrested after she allegedly assaulted crew members on board a Vistara flight from Abu Dhabi to Mumbai, PTI reported, citing the police.

A police official said the woman, identified as Paola Perruccio, had an economy class ticket and boarded the flight at around 2 am on Monday. Later, she allegedly insisted on sitting in the business class, assaulted the cabin crew when stopped and then took off some of her clothes, walked up and down the aisle in a partially naked state, ANI reported.

In a statement, Vistara said the passenger was restrained by the crew for “unruly and violent behaviour” and that the matter has been reported to the authorities as per the standard operating procedures.

The police official told PTI that when the crew members tried to stop the woman from misbehaving, she allegedly punched one of them in the face and spat on the other.

“In view of the continued unruly conduct and violent behaviour, the captain issued a warning card and made a decision to restrain the customer,” Vistara said.

After the flight landed in Mumbai, Perruccio was arrested by the police under Indian Penal Code Sections 323 (voluntary causing hurt) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and provisions of the Aircraft Act, the official added.

Earlier this month, Air India had banned a passenger named Shankar Mishra after he was accused of urinating on an elderly woman. The incident had taken place on a Air India flight from New York to New Delhi on November 26. A similar incident also occurred in December on a flight from Paris to Delhi.

On December 10, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya had opened the emergency exit of an IndiGo aircraft as it was about to take off from Chennai. Congress leader and Lok Sabha member Manickam Tagore has said that he will raise incident at the next meeting of a parliamentary panel on civil aviation.