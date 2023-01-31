A court in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar on Tuesday sentenced religious leader Asaram to life imprisonment for raping one of his disciples in 2013, PTI reported.

Asaram is already serving a life term in a Jodhpur jail for raping a 16-year-old girl. In 2018, he was convicted under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

In October 2013, a Surat-based woman had filed a case of rape and illegal confinement against Asaram and seven others, including his wife, son and daughter. One of the accused persons had died during the trial.

The first information report had said that Asaram raped the complainant on several occasions between 2001 and 2006 when she was living at his ashram on the outskirts of Ahmedabad.

On Monday, the Gandhinagar court convicted him in the 2013 case but acquitted his wife, son and daughter.

Special public prosecutor RC Kodekar had demanded that Asaram should be considered a habitual offender and given the strictest punishment.

Asaram was found guilty under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 2 (C) (rape), 377 (unnatural offences), 342 (wrongful detention), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 357 (assault) and 506 (criminal intimidation).