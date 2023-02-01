Budget 2023: Capital expenditure to be increased 33% to Rs 10 lakh crore, says finance minister
This is the last full-fledged Budget of the Narendra Modi government before the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.
The government will increase capital expenditure by 33% to Rs 10 lakh core in the financial year 2023-’24, says Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech on Wednesday.
The Budget will be presented in a paperless form, as was the case in the past two years, the finance ministry said.
On Tuesday, the government’s annual Economic Survey said that India’s gross domestic product is projected to grow by 6% to 6.8% in 2023-’24, down from 7% projected for the current year (2022-’23).
The government’s forecast is higher than that of the International Monetary Fund, which earlier on Tuesday, pegged India’s growth for 2023-’24 at 6.1%.
11.36 am: Allocation for the railways will be Rs 2.4 lakh crore for the financial year 2023-’24, says finance minister.
11.34 am: In the next three years, Centre will recruit 38,800 teachers and support staff for 740 Eklavaya Model Residential Schools serving 3.5 lakh tribal students, says finance minister.
11.29 am: Capital expenditure outlay to be increased by 33% to Rs 10 lakh crore, says finance minister. This amount will be 3.3% of the GDP.
11.28 am: Outlay for PM Awas Yojana to be increased by 66% to over Rs 79,000 crore this year, says finance minister.
11.26 am: Assistance will be given to traditional artisans and craftspeople under the PM Vishwa Karma Kaushal Samman, says finance minister.
11.20 am: Agriculture credit target to be increased to Rs 20 lakh crore, says finance minister.
11.16 am: Budget 2023 has seven priorities called ‘Saptarishi’ – inclusive development, reaching the last mile, infrastructure and investment, unleashing the potential, green growth, youth and financial sector, says finance minister.
11.15 am: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says an Agriculture Accelerator Fund will be set up to focus on agriculture-related startups.
11.14 am: Promotion of tourism will be taken up on mission mode, says finance minister in her Budger speech.
11.10 am: Per capita income of Indians has more than doubled to Rs 1.97 lakh since 2014, says finance minister.
11.09 am: “The world has recognised India as a bright star, our growth for current year is estimated at 7%, this is the highest among all major economies,” says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
11.07 am: The Indian economy is on the right track, heading to a bright future, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as she starts her Budget speech.
11 am: Nirmala Sitharaman starts her Budget speech
10.56 am: Among the key points to watch out for in the Budget would be the allocation for the Union government’s welfare schemes such as the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and the National Food Security Act.
Last year, the Centre had allocated Rs 73,000 crore for MGNREGA and Rs 2,06,831 crore for food subsidies in total. In December, the government had decided to merge the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana with the National Food Security Act till December 31, 2023.
10.50 am: Copies of the Budget document have been brought to Parliament ahead of the finance minister’s speech.
10.20 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Parliament ahead of the Budget speech. A meeting of the Union Cabinet will be held shortly, ANI reported.
9.30 am: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
9.17 am: Indian shares edge up ahead of the Budget announcements. The 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 443 points or 0.74% higher at 59,993, while the broader 50-share NSE Nifty was trading at 17,792, up 130 points or 0.73%.
9.05 am: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is at the Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of her presentation of the last full Budget before the general elections in 2024.
8.58 am: Activists say the minimum budget allocation for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act should be at least Rs 2.72 lakh crore for the upcoming financial year 2023-’24.
MGNREGA is a national social security scheme meant to guarantee at least 100 days of unskilled manual work in a year.
8.33 am: The Bharatiya Janata Party has planned to start a 12-day nationwide campaign today to make citizens aware of the “pro-people” measures that are to be announced in the Budget, PTI reports.
8.15 am: Recent findings by non-profit group Oxfam showed that India’s top 1% owned more than 40.5% of its total wealth in 2021, while the bottom 50% of the population only accounted for around 3% of it.
Oxfam had called on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to levy a wealth tax on the ultra rich to tackle this “obscene” inequality. Read on.
8.05 am: Commenting on the Economic Survey, Congress MP P Chidambaram says that the document appears to have been “authored by someone who is navigating the journey looking only at the rear view mirror”.
He added: “The navigator [Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran] should have looked at the path ahead through the windshield and cautioned the driver [Finance Minister Sitharaman] on the pitfalls and how to negotiate them.”
8.00 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his remarks at the beginning of the Budget Session on Tuesday, said that the attention of not just India, but the entire world, will be on today’s Budget. “In an unstable world, India’s Budget will not only attempt to fulfil the aspirations of the common people, but will make the ray of hope for the world brighter,” he said.
7.55 am: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2023-’24 in Parliament on Wednesday at 11 am. This will be the fifth Budget that she will present in the Lok Sabha.