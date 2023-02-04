Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the Reserve Bank of India on Friday sought to allay concerns about overexposure of banks and insurers to the crisis-ridden Adani Group.

In the past few days, the Opposition has been claiming that ordinary citizens were losing money on account of investments made by the state-owned Life Insurance Corporation and State Bank of India in the conglomerate led by billionaire Gautam Adani.

Sitharaman on Friday said that both the LIC and SBI have issued detailed statements on the matter, CNN-News18 reported. “And I know the chairperson or the CMD has himself come out and explained how they are not overexposed or whatever they said and also said look, we are sitting over profits for the exposure that we have, which is well within the limit,” she said.

Sitharaman said that words coming “out of the horse’s mouth” have greater credibility. “They have very clearly said that their exposure is very well within the permitted limits and that they are even now with the valuation falling as well, they are still sitting over profit,” she said.

The finance minister also asserted that India remains a well-regulated financial market, and said that investors will continue to have confidence in it.

“Our regulators are normally very, very stringent about certain governance practices,” she told CNN-News18 in an interview. “So one instance, however much talked about globally it may be, I would think, it is not going to be indicative of how well Indian financial markets are governed.”

Banking sector resilient and stable: RBI

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India said that it maintains a constant vigil on the banking sector and on individual banks with a view to maintaining financial stability.

“As per the RBI’s current assessment, the banking sector remains resilient and stable,” a press release said on Friday. “Various parameters relating to capital adequacy, asset quality, liquidity, provision coverage and profitability are healthy. Banks are also in compliance with the Large Exposure Framework [LEF] guidelines issued by the RBI.”

The State Bank of India’s Chairman Dinesh Khara also said that its overall exposure to the Adani Group is at 0.88% of its loan book, or about Rs 27,000 crore, PTI reported.

Khara said that the bank does not foresee the conglomerate facing any challenge in servicing its debt obligations. He said that the group has an excellent repayment record.

The SBI chairman also said that the bank has not given loans against shares to the Adani Group and also that there has been no refinance request from the ports-to-mining group, according to PTI.

Crisis in the Adani Group

On January 24, Hindenburg Research, a company that specialises in short-selling or betting against a firm’s share price in the expectation that it will fall, alleged in a report that the Adani Group had engaged in decades of stock manipulation and accounting fraud. It also accused the conglomerate of improper use of offshore tax havens and raised concerns about high debt of seven listed Adani companies.

Since the report was published, Adani Group’s combined market capitalisation has collapsed by over $100 billion.

On Friday, shares of Adani Enterprises, the Adani Group’s flagship company, plunged 35% to its lowest level since March 2021 in intra-day trading on Friday, before ending with gains of 1.25%. The stock finished in the green for the first time in seven straight trading sessions on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Shares of Adani Ports also rose by 7.98% on the Bombay Stock Exchange to end the day at Rs 498.85.