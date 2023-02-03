S&P Dow Jones Indices on Thursday said it will remove Adani Enterprises, the Adani Group’s flagship company, from its sustainability indices after a United States-based investment firm accused the conglomerate of pulling “the largest con in corporate history”.

The decision will be effective prior to the market opening on February 7, S&P Dow Jones Indices said. The move is the latest setback to the conglomerate led by Indian tycoon Gautam Adani, as it will make shares of Adani Enterprises less appealing to sustainability-minded funds.

On January 24, Hindenburg Research, a company that specialises in short-selling or betting against a firm’s share price in the expectation that it will fall, alleged in a report that the Adani Group had engaged in decades of stock manipulation and accounting fraud. It also accused the conglomerate of improper use of offshore tax havens and raised concerns about high debt of seven listed Adani companies.

Since the report was published, Adani Group companies have lost nearly half their combined market value, Reuters reported. Adani himself is no longer Asia’s richest person. The bonds issued by companies of Adani also hit distressed levels in global secondary trading, tanking as much as 20 cents on the dollar.

As the market rout continued, Adani Enterprises on Wednesday abruptly called off its Rs 20,000 crore follow-on public offering that was meant to repay debt.

Adani Group has invoked nationalism to defend itself and called the report a “calculated attack” on India and its institutions. It added that Hinderburg Research, by its own admission, is a short seller and claimed that its aim was to book massive financial gain through wrongful means.

Hindenburg, in turn, said that Adani Group cannot conceal its fraud by draping itself in the national flag. It said the conglomerate had not given specific answers to 62 of the 88 questions that it had raised in its report last week.