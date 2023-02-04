A Delhi court on Saturday discharged activists Sharjeel Imam and Asif Tanha in a case related to violence at the city’s Jamia Millia Islamia University in 2019, Live Law reported. The order was pronounced by Additional Sessions Judge Arul Verma of Saket court.

Both of them have been granted bail in the case previously. Imam, however, will remain in custody for now as he has also been named in cases pertaining to the February 2020 violence in the National Capital.

On December 15, 2019, violence had erupted on the Jamia Millia Islamia campus during student protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The Delhi Police was accused of barging into the university campus and using excessive force to quell the demonstrations. The police claimed its action was justified as the protestors had allegedly injured its personnel and set buses on fire.

Besides Imam and Tanha, several other student activists such as Safoora Zargar, Mohammed Ilyas, Belaal Nadeem, Shahzar Raza Khan, Mahmood Anwar, Mohammed Qasim, Umair Ahmad, Chanda Yadav and Abuzar were booked in the case.

They were booked under provisions pertaining to rioting, attempt to commit culpable homicide and criminal conspiracy in the matter.