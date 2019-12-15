Citizenship Act: Delhi police storm into Jamia campus, fire tear gas inside, students trapped
A university official said the police was beating up staff and students.
Protests against the amendments to the Citizenship Act turned violent in Delhi on Sunday evening as protestors, including some students of the Jamia Millia Islamia University, clashed with the police in a South Delhi neighbourhood around 5 pm.
The police baton-charged the demonstrators and fired tear gas to disperse the crowds after they vandalised private vehicles and set three buses on fire, NDTV reported.
Students of Jamia Millia Islamia University dissociated themselves from the violence in a statement. “We have time and again maintained that our protests are peaceful and non-violent,” they said. “We stand by this approach and condemn any party involved in the violence.”
Around 7 pm, videos began to emerge from Jamia Millia Islamia University showing the police fire tear gas shells inside a campus building. The videos showed scenes of panic and injured students. Many students alleged that the police fired tear gas inside the library
A student told Scroll.in on phone that some girl students were stuck inside hostels and the police had turned off the lights, trapping the students.
“A friend called me from J&K girls hostel and she said someone was asking for a dupatta because a girl had been shot,” the student said. “They were trying to take her to the hospital, but they are trapped, they can’t take her.”
Around 7.45 pm, a reporter of Scroll.in who was outside the campus could hear continuous sounds of tear gas shelling and loud screams emerging from inside.
Waseem Ahmed Khan, Chief Proctor, Jamia Millia Islamia University, told ANI: “Police have entered the campus by force, no permission was given. Our staff and students are being beaten up and forced to leave the campus.”
A student told NDTV she was studying inside the library when the police stormed in. “It is terrifying what they are doing to us. We are not criminals,” she said.
Bushra Sheikh, a journalist, told ANI that she was on assignment for the BBC when the police took away my phone and broke it. “A male police personnel pulled my hair.They hit me with a baton and when I asked them for my phone, they hurled abuses at me,” she said.
The street violence had taken place in the New Friends Colony area. The Delhi Police said they had misjudged the scale of the protest – while they expected 100 to 200 demonstrators, thousands turned up. The protestors also included members of the public, the police added.
The students said they had remained calm even though the Delhi Police baton-charged the protestors and also beat up some women demonstrators. “Media personnel are a witness to these events. Violence by certain elements is an attempt to vilify and discredit genuine protests,” they added. Some witnesses who were present at the area on Sunday evening also said the students were peaceful till the police used tear gas.
Miran Haider, one of the protesting students, told NDTV that most of the students are still inside the university campus. He added that the demonstrators will follow “constitutional paths” to register their protests.
Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar asked students who had left the campus to return. “I appeal to students to keep peace,” she told NDTV. “Everything will be all right but we can’t protect students if they leave the campus. Anybody who goes out will go at their own risk.”
A statement issued by the Jamia Teachers’ Association condemned the violence in south Delhi. “JTA appeals to students, if any, to keep away from such direction-less protest led by local political leaders,” the statement said. “Jamia practices and preaches peace. JTA condemn all sort of violence near Jamia or anywhere in India.”
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a tweet, appealed to the protestors to abjure violence. “No one shud [should] indulge in violence,” he tweeted. “Any kind of violence is unacceptable. Protests shud [should] remain peaceful.”
Delhi Traffic Police closed vehicular movement from the Okhla Underpass to Sarita Vihar. Parts of the Delhi-Mathura Road, which is opposite the colony, were also blocked. Traffic from Badarpur and Ashram Chowk areas has been diverted.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation tweeted that entry and exit gates of Sukhdev Vihar, Jamia Millia Islamia, Okhla Vihar and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh metro stations have been closed, and trains will not halt at these stations.
The clashes came two days after hundreds of Jamia Millia Islamia students took out a protest march from their campus to the Parliament House against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. At least 50 protestors were detained and several were baton-charged by the police on Friday.
The contentious amendments to the bill allow citizenship to persecuted people of six religious communities – but not Muslims – from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, provided they have resided in India for six years. The cut-off date is December 31, 2014. The amendments were approved by both Houses of Parliament this week and were signed into law by President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday night.