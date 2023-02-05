A first information report was registered against former cricketer Vinod Kambli in Mumbai on Sunday for allegedly assaulting and abusing his wife Andrea, reported PTI.

According to a police complaint filed by Andrea, Kambli allegedly assaulted her under the influence of alcohol on Friday afternoon.

The former cricketer threw the handle of a cooking pan at Andrea due to which she suffered a head injury. The couple’s 12-year-old son also intervened in the fight, according to an unidentified police official, reported the news agency.

“He also tried to hit her with a bat but she managed to wrest it out of his hands, after which she immediately took both her children and left the house,” an unidentified officer with the Bandra police station told the Hindustan Times.

Andrea underwent medical treatment at the Bhabha Hospital in Bandra. She went to the police station to record her statement and also submitted a copy of the medical report.

The cricketer has been booked under sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code, reported PTI. No arrest has been made in the case so far.